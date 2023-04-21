Home  »  Trending   »  ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Shares Rise Despite Marke...

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 623.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 40.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.

The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASML on April 21, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML’s stock has seen a -4.79% decrease for the week, with a -1.33% drop in the past month and a 0.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for ASML Holding N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.49% for ASML’s stock, with a 12.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $850, previously predicting the price at $510. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

ASML Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $656.14. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Equity return is now at value 67.70, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

