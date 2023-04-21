Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI)’s stock price has plunge by 14.88relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ASTI is at 1.63.

The average price suggested by analysts for ASTI is $300000000.00, The public float for ASTI is 17.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for ASTI on April 21, 2023 was 391.10K shares.

ASTI’s Market Performance

The stock of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has seen a -3.17% decrease in the past week, with a -17.20% drop in the past month, and a -73.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.13% for ASTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.54% for ASTI stock, with a simple moving average of -89.03% for the last 200 days.

ASTI Trading at -30.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.25%, as shares sank -15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3816. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. saw -78.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Equity return is now at value -975.90, with -162.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.