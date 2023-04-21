Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACLX is $39.89, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for ACLX is 39.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.51% of that float. The average trading volume for ACLX on April 21, 2023 was 434.57K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) has jumped by 3.40 compared to previous close of 35.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/09/22 that Arcellx Stock Surges on Multiple Myeloma Treatment Collaboration With Gilead

ACLX’s Market Performance

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has seen a 24.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.53% gain in the past month and a 16.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for ACLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.26% for ACLX’s stock, with a 48.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ACLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACLX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $39 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLX reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for ACLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLX, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

ACLX Trading at 24.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +27.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX rose by +24.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.47. In addition, Arcellx Inc. saw 17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from Heery Christopher, who sale 15,642 shares at the price of $35.01 back on Apr 19. After this action, Heery Christopher now owns 11,692 shares of Arcellx Inc., valued at $547,661 using the latest closing price.

Heery Christopher, the Chief Medical Officer of Arcellx Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Heery Christopher is holding 14,989 shares at $210,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

Equity return is now at value -76.00, with -59.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.