Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) is 34.50x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APGB is 68.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On April 21, 2023, APGB’s average trading volume was 766.29K shares.

APGB) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 10.28, however, the company has experienced a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APGB’s Market Performance

APGB’s stock has risen by 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.49% and a quarterly rise of 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.17% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for APGB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

APGB Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APGB

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.