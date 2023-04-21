Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DICE is $61.88, which is $28.88 above than the current price. The public float for DICE is 45.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.75% of that float. The average trading volume of DICE on April 21, 2023 was 491.56K shares.

DICE) stock’s latest price update

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)’s stock price has soared by 0.92 in relation to previous closing price of 32.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DICE’s Market Performance

DICE’s stock has risen by 19.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.25% and a quarterly rise of 8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for DICE Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.83% for DICE’s stock, with a 22.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DICE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DICE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $56 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

DICE Trading at 15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +26.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE rose by +19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.35. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw 5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from Jacobsen John R., who sale 16,392 shares at the price of $30.08 back on Apr 18. After this action, Jacobsen John R. now owns 166,247 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $493,127 using the latest closing price.

Jacobsen John R., the CSO of DICE Therapeutics Inc., sale 773 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Jacobsen John R. is holding 182,639 shares at $23,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

The total capital return value is set at -19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.77. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.14.

Conclusion

In summary, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.