Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

The 36-month beta value for AUPH is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for AUPH is 132.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.00% of that float. The average trading volume of AUPH on April 21, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) has decreased by -3.72 when compared to last closing price of 11.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUPH’s Market Performance

AUPH’s stock has fallen by -5.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.31% and a quarterly rise of 33.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for AUPH’s stock, with a 34.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUPH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +21.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 145.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from MILNE GEORGE M JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.91 back on Mar 02. After this action, MILNE GEORGE M JR now owns 70,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $178,284 using the latest closing price.

Greenleaf Peter, the Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 32,750 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Greenleaf Peter is holding 982,968 shares at $292,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -22.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.