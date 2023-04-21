An In-Depth Look at Phoenix Motor Inc.’s (PEV) Stock Performance

The stock of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) has gone up by 38.24% for the week, with a 20.51% rise in the past month and a -16.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.09% for PEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.17% for PEV stock, with a simple moving average of -47.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PEV is 2.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEV on April 21, 2023 was 206.01K shares.

PEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) has increased by 34.29 when compared to last closing price of 0.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 38.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PEV Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.06%, as shares surge +23.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEV rose by +38.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6892. In addition, Phoenix Motor Inc. saw -11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.70 for the present operating margin

+18.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix Motor Inc. stands at -293.42. Equity return is now at value -90.10, with -64.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.