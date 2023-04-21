An In-Depth Look at Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) Stock Performance

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has seen a -3.05% decrease in the past week, with a 1.06% gain in the past month, and a -4.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for PM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for PM’s stock, with a 0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is 16.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PM is 0.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is $113.56, which is $16.7 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On April 21, 2023, PM’s average trading volume was 4.49M shares.

PM) stock’s latest price update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)’s stock price has plunge by -4.73relation to previous closing price of 101.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $114 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $116, previously predicting the price at $109. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PM, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

PM Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.22. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -4.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Barth Werner, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $98.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barth Werner now owns 87,321 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $786,816 using the latest closing price.

Calantzopoulos Andre, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $100.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Calantzopoulos Andre is holding 1,007,048 shares at $8,028,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Equity return is now at value -96.90, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.