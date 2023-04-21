Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has gone down by -0.60% for the week, with a 12.95% rise in the past month and a 5.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.41% for ALKS’s stock, with a 12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60.

The public float for ALKS is 161.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ALKS was 1.24M shares.

ALKS) stock’s latest price update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 29.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALKS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ALKS Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.66. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Daglio David Angelo Jr., who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $23.31 back on Nov 14. After this action, Daglio David Angelo Jr. now owns 80,000 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $815,734 using the latest closing price.

Nichols Christian Todd, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alkermes plc, sale 7,474 shares at $28.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Nichols Christian Todd is holding 21,035 shares at $211,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.