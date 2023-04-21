Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is 37.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEM is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is $68.53, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 456.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On April 21, 2023, AEM’s average trading volume was 3.25M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has increased by 0.73 when compared to last closing price of 56.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has fallen by -4.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.70% and a quarterly rise of 2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.86. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.