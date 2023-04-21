Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is $3.25, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for ADVM is 96.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADVM on April 21, 2023 was 458.86K shares.

ADVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) has decreased by -3.56 when compared to last closing price of 1.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADVM’s Market Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has seen a 14.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.64% gain in the past month and a 41.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for ADVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.88% for ADVM’s stock, with a 4.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ADVM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

ADVM Trading at 28.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +29.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7959. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw 66.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Fischer Laurent, who sale 41,239 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Mar 15. After this action, Fischer Laurent now owns 692,141 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $32,232 using the latest closing price.

Soparkar Peter, the Chief Operating Officer of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., sale 13,360 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Soparkar Peter is holding 265,891 shares at $10,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Equity return is now at value -67.40, with -43.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.