3M Company (MMM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.27relation to previous closing price of 106.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/16/23 that Cancer-linked PFAS — known as ‘forever chemicals’ — could be banned in drinking water for first time

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is 10.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMM is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 3M Company (MMM) is $113.51, which is $13.37 above the current market price. The public float for MMM is 543.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On April 21, 2023, MMM’s average trading volume was 3.61M shares.

MMM’s Market Performance

MMM stock saw an increase of -1.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.42% and a quarterly increase of -11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for 3M Company (MMM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for MMM’s stock, with a -13.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $126 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MMM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

MMM Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.73. In addition, 3M Company saw -12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Rhodes Kevin H, who sale 5,703 shares at the price of $126.40 back on Oct 28. After this action, Rhodes Kevin H now owns 2,033 shares of 3M Company, valued at $720,842 using the latest closing price.

Chavez Rodriguez Beatriz Karin, the SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of 3M Company, sale 1,071 shares at $126.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Chavez Rodriguez Beatriz Karin is holding 3,313 shares at $135,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Company stands at +16.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.89. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Company (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 114.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.39. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 3M Company (MMM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.