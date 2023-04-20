Watsco Inc. (WSO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) has jumped by 5.77 compared to previous close of 316.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/08/22 that This Air-Conditioning Stock Is Ready to Heat Up

Is It Worth Investing in Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) Right Now?

Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Watsco Inc. (WSO) by analysts is $313.91, which is -$19.85 below the current market price. The public float for WSO is 33.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.81% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of WSO was 319.94K shares.

WSO’s Market Performance

WSO stock saw an increase of 6.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.33% and a quarterly increase of 27.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Watsco Inc. (WSO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.94% for WSO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WSO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WSO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $280 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSO reach a price target of $311. The rating they have provided for WSO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to WSO, setting the target price at $313 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

WSO Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSO rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.20. In addition, Watsco Inc. saw 34.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSO starting from ALVAREZ CESAR L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $253.55 back on May 27. After this action, ALVAREZ CESAR L now owns 0 shares of Watsco Inc., valued at $1,014,212 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Watsco Inc. stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 32.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.93. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Watsco Inc. (WSO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 11.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Watsco Inc. (WSO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.