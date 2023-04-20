Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.28 compared to its previous closing price of 19.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/22 that SEC Closes In on Rules That Could Shift Stock Market

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Right Now?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VIRT is at 0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIRT is $21.56, which is $2.51 above the current market price. The public float for VIRT is 96.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRT on April 20, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

VIRT’s Market Performance

VIRT stock saw an increase of -1.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.39% and a quarterly increase of -3.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for VIRT’s stock, with a -10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $21 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRT reach a price target of $22.50. The rating they have provided for VIRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VIRT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

VIRT Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.70. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Minieri Joanne, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Nov 07. After this action, Minieri Joanne now owns 16,187 shares of Virtu Financial Inc., valued at $90,512 using the latest closing price.

Minieri Joanne, the Director of Virtu Financial Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Minieri Joanne is holding 12,187 shares at $93,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc. stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 199.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.65. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.