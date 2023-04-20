VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC)’s stock price has dropped by -13.86 in relation to previous closing price of 0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) by analysts is $36.00, The public float for VHC is 63.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VHC was 4.16M shares.

VHC’s Market Performance

VHC stock saw a decrease of 8.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.68% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.54% for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for VHC’s stock, with a 5.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.89%, as shares sank -68.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC fell by -62.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4404. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corp saw 21.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 1,870 shares at the price of $1.13 back on May 25. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 654,657 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp, valued at $2,113 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corp, purchase 13,829 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 652,787 shares at $16,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45991.67 for the present operating margin

+93.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirnetX Holding Corp stands at -75541.67. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -20.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 208.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.