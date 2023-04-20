Veritone Inc. (VERI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VERI is 3.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VERI is $7.58, which is $3.47 above the current price. The public float for VERI is 31.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VERI on April 20, 2023 was 889.39K shares.

VERI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) has plunged by -11.55 when compared to previous closing price of 5.54, but the company has seen a -9.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VERI’s Market Performance

VERI’s stock has fallen by -9.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.46% and a quarterly drop of -23.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.31% for Veritone Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.41% for VERI’s stock, with a -26.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for VERI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VERI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

VERI Trading at -23.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI fell by -8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Veritone Inc. saw -7.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 15,420 shares at the price of $6.98 back on Sep 15. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 165,422 shares of Veritone Inc., valued at $107,632 using the latest closing price.

Steelberg Ryan, the President of Veritone Inc., purchase 21,288 shares at $6.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Steelberg Ryan is holding 150,002 shares at $146,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.39 for the present operating margin

+66.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc. stands at -17.07. The total capital return value is set at -23.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.33. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Veritone Inc. (VERI), the company’s capital structure generated 177.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.91. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veritone Inc. (VERI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.