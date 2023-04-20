Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) Stock

The stock of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -26.67% drop in the past month and a -40.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.94% for GEVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.41% for GEVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for GEVO is at 3.05.

The average price suggested by analysts for GEVO is $8.20, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 230.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.97% of that float. The average trading volume for GEVO on April 20, 2023 was 6.30M shares.

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO reach a price target of $2.30. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GEVO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

GEVO Trading at -28.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -30.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3867. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -36.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Bloom Paul D, who sale 5,975 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Apr 11. After this action, Bloom Paul D now owns 512,582 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $7,469 using the latest closing price.

Smull L Lynn, the Chief Financial Officer of Gevo Inc., sale 17,676 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Smull L Lynn is holding 797,725 shares at $33,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -39.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.