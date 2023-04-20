Understanding the 2.33% Volatility Levels of ConocoPhillips’s (COP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of ConocoPhillips (COP) has gone down by -2.11% for the week, with a 10.14% rise in the past month and a -10.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is above average at 7.23x. The 36-month beta value for COP is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COP is $132.36, which is $26.66 above than the current price. The public float for COP is 1.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of COP on April 20, 2023 was 7.05M shares.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 104.95. However, the company has seen a -2.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/08/23 that Banks must deploy cash to ease climate risk, not hide behind net-zero emissions pledges

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $139 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COP reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $143. The rating they have provided for COP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

Societe Generale gave a rating of “Hold” to COP, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

COP Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.31. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from WALKER R A, who purchase 4,800 shares at the price of $103.00 back on Feb 22. After this action, WALKER R A now owns 27,600 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $494,400 using the latest closing price.

WALKER R A, the Director of ConocoPhillips, purchase 1,200 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WALKER R A is holding 6,900 shares at $123,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on ConocoPhillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, ConocoPhillips (COP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.