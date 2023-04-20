Trading Update: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Stock Endures 8.29% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) has gone up by 38.08% for the week, with a 48.93% rise in the past month and a 63.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.29% for TNYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.45% for TNYA stock, with a simple moving average of 27.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Right Now?

The public float for TNYA is 63.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of TNYA was 367.74K shares.

TNYA) stock’s latest price update

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.32 in relation to its previous close of 3.59. However, the company has experienced a 38.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNYA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNYA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

TNYA Trading at 43.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares surge +56.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA rose by +35.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. saw 107.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP, who purchase 6,779 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Mar 10. After this action, COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP now owns 11,377,053 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,596 using the latest closing price.

GOEDDEL DAVID V, the Director of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,779 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that GOEDDEL DAVID V is holding 11,377,053 shares at $17,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.