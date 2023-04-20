The Volatility of RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) Stock: A 2.96% Ratio for the Week

The stock of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has seen a 2.96% increase in the past week, with a 9.45% gain in the past month, and a 11.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for RLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for RLX’s stock, with a 42.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is above average at 17.82x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RLX is $34.08, which is $1.81 above than the current price. The public float for RLX is 381.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. The average trading volume of RLX on April 20, 2023 was 10.63M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has soared by 3.73 in relation to previous closing price of 2.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to RLX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

RLX Trading at 14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw 20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

In summary, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.