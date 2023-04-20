The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) Stock

The stock of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has gone up by 1.20% for the week, with a 5.88% rise in the past month and a 0.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.21% for RY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.87% for RY’s stock, with a 3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is above average at 12.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is $103.51, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for RY is 1.37B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RY on April 20, 2023 was 827.76K shares.

RY) stock’s latest price update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 100.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RY Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.85. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw 6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.