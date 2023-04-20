The Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The average price predicted for The Boeing Company (BA) by analysts is $237.00, which is $23.15 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 595.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BA was 6.09M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) has increased by 0.16 when compared to last closing price of 208.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that Boeing Pauses MAX Deliveries After Parts Problem

BA’s Market Performance

BA’s stock has fallen by -1.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.92% and a quarterly drop of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for The Boeing Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.63% for BA’s stock, with a 18.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $180 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BA, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BA Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.60. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 9.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from CALHOUN DAVID L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $158.88 back on Nov 04. After this action, CALHOUN DAVID L now owns 25,000 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $3,972,028 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 1,285 shares at $157.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 2,917 shares at $201,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Equity return is now at value 30.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Boeing Company (BA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.