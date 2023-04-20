The -13.88% Decline of Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, UPST stock has gone down by -2.00%, with a monthly gain of 1.61% and a quarterly plunge of -0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for UPST’s stock, with a -25.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for UPST is 69.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 37.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPST on April 20, 2023 was 6.32M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has dropped by -2.00 in relation to previous closing price of 15.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UPST, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

UPST Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.37. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $15.18 back on Apr 17. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 448,268 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $48,587 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 3,200 shares at $16.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 448,268 shares at $53,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.