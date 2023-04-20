The -13.88% Decline of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s (KRC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, KRC stock has gone up by 3.77%, with a monthly gain of 6.99% and a quarterly plunge of -22.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Kilroy Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for KRC’s stock, with a -25.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is above average at 15.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is $40.14, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRC on April 20, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

KRC) stock’s latest price update

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has soared by 4.22 in relation to previous closing price of 30.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $41 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to KRC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

KRC Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.75. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Osmond John, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $60.08 back on May 12. After this action, Osmond John now owns 11,749 shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation, valued at $60,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.