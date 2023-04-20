The -13.88% Decline of HP Inc.’s (HPQ) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a 1.85% increase in the past week, with a 7.17% gain in the past month, and a 9.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.58% for HPQ’s stock, with a 3.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HPQ is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for HPQ is 970.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for HPQ on April 20, 2023 was 6.33M shares.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.24 in comparison to its previous close of 31.22, however, the company has experienced a 1.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that HP Posts Mixed Results as Weak PC Sales Take a Toll

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

HPQ Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.25. In addition, HP Inc. saw 12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from LORES ENRIQUE, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $29.51 back on Apr 03. After this action, LORES ENRIQUE now owns 766,268 shares of HP Inc., valued at $1,121,380 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $29.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 43,106 shares at $122,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HP Inc. (HPQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.