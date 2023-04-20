Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Stock Faces 4.47% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has gone up by 5.38% for the week, with a -4.45% drop in the past month and a -16.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.57% for TCBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.94% for TCBI’s stock, with a -10.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is above average at 8.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) is $57.93, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for TCBI is 47.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCBI on April 20, 2023 was 627.26K shares.

The stock price of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) has surged by 3.65 when compared to previous closing price of 51.01, but the company has seen a 5.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCBI reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for TCBI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TCBI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

TCBI Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.50. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw -12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $21.18 back on Feb 21. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 45,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $211,800 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 35,000 shares at $108,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 7.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.