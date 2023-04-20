TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) by analysts is $1.67, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 48.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.87% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of WULF was 3.11M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.41 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF’s stock has risen by 8.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 128.88% and a quarterly rise of 62.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.67% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.67% for WULF’s stock, with a 37.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 81.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares surge +96.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0811. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 119.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -571.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.