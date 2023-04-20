Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 30.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYF is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYF is $36.29, which is $6.42 above the current price. The public float for SYF is 425.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYF on April 20, 2023 was 5.66M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF’s stock has seen a 4.27% increase for the week, with a 8.22% rise in the past month and a -7.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for Synchrony Financial The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.98% for SYF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $35 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SYF, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SYF Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.10. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Schaller Bart, who sale 11,071 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schaller Bart now owns 71,664 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $401,324 using the latest closing price.

Juel Carol, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,490 shares at $36.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Juel Carol is holding 74,443 shares at $162,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.