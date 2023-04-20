Sunrun Inc. (RUN): A Technical Analysis

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $37.56, which is $18.36 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 204.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on April 20, 2023 was 9.26M shares.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 20.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/15/23 that Climate tech risked becoming banking-crisis casualty. What’s next for solar, batteries and more?

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has seen a 2.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.15% gain in the past month and a -30.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.61% for RUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RUN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

RUN Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.13. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.97 back on Apr 17. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,267,994 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $998,695 using the latest closing price.

Abajian Danny, the Chief Financial Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 1,237 shares at $18.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Abajian Danny is holding 176,270 shares at $22,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.