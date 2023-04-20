Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 8.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) is above average at 37.48x,

The public float for PSLV is 496.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSLV on April 20, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a -3.08% decrease in the past week, with a 13.14% rise in the past month, and a 6.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for PSLV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.55% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.