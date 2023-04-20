Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is $40.13, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for SPR is 104.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPR on April 20, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has increased by 2.02 when compared to last closing price of 30.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SPR’s Market Performance

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has seen a -13.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.32% gain in the past month and a -6.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for SPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.21% for SPR’s stock, with a 2.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $45 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SPR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

SPR Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR fell by -13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.87. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $26.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 17,641 shares at $13,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+1.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at -10.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -696.30, with -7.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.