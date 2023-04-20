Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)’s stock price has decreased by -7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. However, the company has seen a -12.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Buy This EV and Get Some Fuel Free on Sunny Days

Is It Worth Investing in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is $1.88, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for SEV is 38.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On April 20, 2023, SEV’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

SEV’s Market Performance

SEV’s stock has seen a -12.31% decrease for the week, with a -39.77% drop in the past month and a -73.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.49% for Sono Group N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.06% for SEV’s stock, with a -84.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEV reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SEV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEV, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

SEV Trading at -53.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares sank -34.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3266. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -73.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-356250.00 for the present operating margin

-3850.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sono Group N.V. stands at -399706.25. The total capital return value is set at -117.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.51. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sono Group N.V. (SEV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.56. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6,555.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.