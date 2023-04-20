SLM Corporation (SLM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SLM is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLM is $17.15, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for SLM is 238.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume for SLM on April 20, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

SLM) stock’s latest price update

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.52 in comparison to its previous close of 14.50, however, the company has experienced a 9.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM’s stock has risen by 9.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.87% and a quarterly drop of -12.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for SLM Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.70% for SLM’s stock, with a -4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SLM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

SLM Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.83. In addition, SLM Corporation saw -11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corporation stands at +19.79. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corporation (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 303.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.19. Total debt to assets is 18.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SLM Corporation (SLM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.