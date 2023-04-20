Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SIRI stock has gone down by -1.26%, with a monthly gain of 5.93% and a quarterly plunge of -32.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for SIRI’s stock, with a -30.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 0.95.

The public float for SIRI is 658.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.29% of that float. The average trading volume for SIRI on April 20, 2023 was 17.57M shares.

SIRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has jumped by 1.29 compared to previous close of 3.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Sirius XM Finance Chief Sean Sullivan to Step Down

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $4.80 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to SIRI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -32.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Salen Kristina, who sale 44,670 shares at the price of $6.46 back on Nov 23. After this action, Salen Kristina now owns 93,969 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $288,568 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 33,639 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 351,369 shares at $214,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Equity return is now at value -34.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.