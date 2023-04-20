Should You Invest in DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DKNG is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DKNG is $24.08, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 436.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.00% of that float. The average trading volume for DKNG on April 20, 2023 was 13.14M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has increased by 2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 20.92. However, the company has seen a 15.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that DraftKings Stock Rises After Strong Quarter. Analysts Are Upbeat.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen a 15.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.14% gain in the past month and a 54.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.97% for DKNG’s stock, with a 36.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $17 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DKNG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +16.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +15.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.76. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 87.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $17.72 back on Mar 27. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 6,152,595 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,316,000 using the latest closing price.

Kalish Matthew, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 269,420 shares at $17.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Kalish Matthew is holding 3,120,878 shares at $4,774,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -93.30, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.