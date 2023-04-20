Should You Invest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Now?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLF is at 2.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLF is $23.20, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for CLF is 508.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.77% of that float. The average trading volume for CLF on April 20, 2023 was 9.72M shares.

CLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) has plunged by -1.69 when compared to previous closing price of 17.19, but the company has seen a -6.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Steel Maker Cleveland-Cliffs Beats Wall Street Earnings Estimates. The Stock Falls.

CLF’s Market Performance

CLF’s stock has fallen by -6.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.48% and a quarterly drop of -18.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for CLF’s stock, with a -1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLF reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CLF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CLF, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

CLF Trading at -11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw 4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from Taylor Douglas C, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $21.25 back on Mar 07. After this action, Taylor Douglas C now owns 118,469 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $892,576 using the latest closing price.

GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA, the Director of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., sale 8,700 shares at $22.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA is holding 87,353 shares at $197,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.46 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 60.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.64. Total debt to assets is 25.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.