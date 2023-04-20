SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Stock Sees a-3.55 Decrease

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has seen a -5.07% decrease in the past week, with a -7.01% drop in the past month, and a -6.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for SEAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.26% for SEAS’s stock, with a -2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Right Now?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEAS is $75.33, which is $22.63 above the current price. The public float for SEAS is 35.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAS on April 20, 2023 was 772.43K shares.

SEAS) stock’s latest price update

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS)’s stock price has dropped by -3.55 in relation to previous closing price of 55.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/22 that Sesame Place Theme Park Draws Backlash After a Character Appears to Ignore Black Girls

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at -12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.68. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $55.73 back on Mar 16. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 165,064 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $222,920 using the latest closing price.

Surrett Byron, the of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 2,713 shares at $55.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Surrett Byron is holding 13,391 shares at $151,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.81 for the present operating margin

+41.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 26.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value -82.50, with 12.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.