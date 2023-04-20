Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Stock Showcases 31.14% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) has seen a 46.27% increase in the past week, with a 27.67% gain in the past month, and a 7.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.62% for STSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.14% for STSA’s stock, with a -65.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STSA is 0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for STSA is 27.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On April 20, 2023, STSA’s average trading volume was 915.91K shares.

STSA) stock’s latest price update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA)’s stock price has soared by 2.97 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 46.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STSA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for STSA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STSA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $15 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STSA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for STSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to STSA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

STSA Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares surge +21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSA rose by +46.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8023. In addition, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 15.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSA starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 21. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 150,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $106,740 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 831,694 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 6,440,000 shares at $525,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSA

Equity return is now at value -102.10, with -92.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.