Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has seen a 28.94% increase in the past week, with a 14.43% gain in the past month, and a -86.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.69% for SATX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.39% for SATX stock, with a simple moving average of -87.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) is above average at 4.80x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 30.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SATX on April 20, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

SATX stock's latest price update

The stock of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) has increased by 21.64 when compared to last closing price of 0.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SATX Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX rose by +20.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7937. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -86.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.