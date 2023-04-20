Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.33 in comparison to its previous close of 3.76, however, the company has experienced a 0.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SB is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SB is $4.15, which is $0.44 above the current price. The public float for SB is 70.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SB on April 20, 2023 was 922.13K shares.

SB’s Market Performance

SB’s stock has seen a 0.27% increase for the week, with a 8.80% rise in the past month and a 21.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for Safe Bulkers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for SB’s stock, with a 15.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SB reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SB, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

SB Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 27.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.80 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at +49.34. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.14. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.93. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.