Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has seen a -12.88% decrease in the past week, with a -30.73% drop in the past month, and a -17.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for RBBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.59% for RBBN’s stock, with a -17.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RBBN is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RBBN is $5.90, which is $3.33 above than the current price. The public float for RBBN is 137.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume of RBBN on April 20, 2023 was 987.17K shares.

RBBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) has decreased by -2.65 when compared to last closing price of 2.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBBN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for RBBN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for RBBN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $6 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBBN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RBBN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RBBN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

RBBN Trading at -30.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -32.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc. saw -7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from Swarth Investments Ltd., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $970.00 back on Mar 30. After this action, Swarth Investments Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc., valued at $4,850,000 using the latest closing price.

Swarth Investments Ltd., the 10% Owner of Ribbon Communications Inc., purchase 1,639,344 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Swarth Investments Ltd. is holding 27,435,739 shares at $4,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.81 for the present operating margin

+45.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ribbon Communications Inc. stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.88. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.