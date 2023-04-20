Real-Time Update: OceanPal Inc. (OP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of OceanPal Inc. (OP) has seen a 6.64% increase in the past week, with a -18.28% drop in the past month, and a -66.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.27% for OP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.61% for OP’s stock, with a -85.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OP is 22.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OP on April 20, 2023 was 790.63K shares.

OP) stock’s latest price update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OP Trading at -30.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3399. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -71.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+69.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc. stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.