R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) has increased by 3.75 when compared to last closing price of 14.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCM is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RCM is $18.88, which is $3.52 above than the current price. The public float for RCM is 303.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume of RCM on April 20, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM’s stock has seen a 3.27% increase for the week, with a 13.41% rise in the past month and a 17.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for R1 RCM Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for RCM’s stock, with a -5.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to RCM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

RCM Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.81. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 41.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from RIVAS LEE, who purchase 71,767 shares at the price of $13.93 back on Feb 21. After this action, RIVAS LEE now owns 71,767 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $1,000,001 using the latest closing price.

TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, the Director of R1 RCM Inc., sale 15,000,000 shares at $20.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP is holding 164,754,055 shares at $306,375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at -3.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.