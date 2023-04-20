Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) by analysts is $190.00, which is -$34.35 below the current market price. The public float for RXDX is 32.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.44% of that float. On April 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RXDX was 776.57K shares.

RXDX) stock’s latest price update

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.25 in relation to its previous close of 193.50. However, the company has experienced a 72.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/16/23 that Merck to Buy Prometheus Biosciences

RXDX’s Market Performance

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has seen a 72.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 68.64% gain in the past month and a 62.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for RXDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 63.50% for RXDX’s stock, with a 149.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXDX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RXDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RXDX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $51 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXDX reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for RXDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RXDX, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

RXDX Trading at 63.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +72.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXDX rose by +72.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +578.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.71. In addition, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. saw 76.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXDX starting from Marshall Keith W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $108.42 back on Apr 05. After this action, Marshall Keith W now owns 9,811 shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,084,200 using the latest closing price.

McKenna Mark C., the Chairman, President & CEO of Prometheus Biosciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $116.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McKenna Mark C. is holding 55,144 shares at $2,903,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2140.96 for the present operating margin

+78.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stands at -2081.83. The total capital return value is set at -30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.24. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.19. Total debt to assets is 3.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,252.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.