Pool Corporation (POOL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is 18.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POOL is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pool Corporation (POOL) is $393.40, which is $66.0 above the current market price. The public float for POOL is 37.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. On April 20, 2023, POOL’s average trading volume was 421.79K shares.

POOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) has plunged by -2.62 when compared to previous closing price of 338.67, but the company has seen a -3.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Pool Corp. Can Regain Buoyancy

POOL’s Market Performance

Pool Corporation (POOL) has seen a -3.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.88% decline in the past month and a -4.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for POOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for POOL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POOL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for POOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POOL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $415 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POOL reach a price target of $408. The rating they have provided for POOL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to POOL, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

POOL Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $333.21. In addition, Pool Corporation saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from HOUSEY HART MELANIE, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $384.01 back on Aug 12. After this action, HOUSEY HART MELANIE now owns 10,721 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $960,033 using the latest closing price.

Arvan Peter D, the President/CEO of Pool Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $387.08 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Arvan Peter D is holding 61,825 shares at $193,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.61 for the present operating margin

+31.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pool Corporation stands at +12.04. The total capital return value is set at 38.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.55. Equity return is now at value 61.60, with 19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pool Corporation (POOL), the company’s capital structure generated 134.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.35. Total debt to assets is 46.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pool Corporation (POOL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.