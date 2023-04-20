Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen a -3.18% decrease in the past week, with a 2.82% gain in the past month, and a -33.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for PSNY’s stock, with a -40.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSNY is $6.33, which is $3.35 above the current price. The public float for PSNY is 111.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on April 20, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has decreased by -4.70 compared to its previous closing price of 3.83. However, the company has seen a -3.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Polestar’s Earnings Stand Out Versus EV Rivals

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Fox Advisors repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Fox Advisors is $7 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PSNY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

PSNY Trading at -18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.34 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -105.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -228.34.

Based on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,089.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.59. Total debt to assets is 36.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.39.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.