PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is 24.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PNM is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is $50.38, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for PNM is 84.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On April 20, 2023, PNM’s average trading volume was 609.61K shares.

PNM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) has decreased by -0.35 when compared to last closing price of 49.06.

PNM’s Market Performance

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month, and a -1.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.56% for PNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for PNM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PNM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50.30 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNM reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for PNM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to PNM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

PNM Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNM fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.76. In addition, PNM Resources Inc. saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+31.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for PNM Resources Inc. stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on PNM Resources Inc. (PNM), the company’s capital structure generated 199.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.60. Total debt to assets is 45.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.