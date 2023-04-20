Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is $24.30, which is $13.12 above the current market price. The public float for PLUG is 523.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.72% of that float. On April 20, 2023, PLUG’s average trading volume was 19.12M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLUG) stock’s latest price update

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 9.02. However, the company has seen a -4.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/12/23 that The Fight to Define Green Hydrogen, With Billions of Dollars at Stake

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG’s stock has fallen by -4.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.97% and a quarterly drop of -46.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for Plug Power Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.88% for PLUG’s stock, with a -48.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PLUG, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PLUG Trading at -28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -27.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.