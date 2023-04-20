PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is above average at 21.99x. The 36-month beta value for PDD is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PDD is $733.74, which is $37.25 above than the current price. The public float for PDD is 911.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of PDD on April 20, 2023 was 9.30M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PDD) stock’s latest price update

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 70.26. However, the company has seen a 4.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Google Suspends Pinduoduo. It’s a Hiccup in U.S. Expansion for the Chinese Retailer.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD’s stock has risen by 4.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.18% and a quarterly drop of -21.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for PDD Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.49% for PDD’s stock, with a -3.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $113 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PDD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

PDD Trading at -16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.18. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc. saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.