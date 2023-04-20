Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has gone up by 64.79% for the week, with a 69.57% rise in the past month and a 3.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.11% for OBLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.22% for OBLG’s stock, with a -23.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OBLG is 2.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OBLG is $15.00, which is $12.66 above the current price. The public float for OBLG is 1.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OBLG on April 20, 2023 was 263.32K shares.

OBLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) has decreased by -32.17 when compared to last closing price of 3.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 64.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OBLG Trading at 20.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.19%, as shares surge +49.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG rose by +64.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Oblong Inc. saw 32.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.06 for the present operating margin

-6.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc. stands at -400.68. Equity return is now at value -212.70, with -169.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.